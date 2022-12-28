Walla Walla High's boys swim team finished third at the nine-team Blue Devil Invitational Swim Meet at Whitman College's Harvey Pool on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Hanford won the event with 528 points, followed by Pullman at 455, Wa-Hi 332, Wenatchee 290, Moses Lake 234, Richland 178, Pasco 64, Chiawana 53 and Hermiston 18.
With relays scoring double, most of Walla Walla’s points came from their relay depth, Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said.
"The boys have been working hard throughout winter break, and it was great to see so many personal best times today," Rose said.
In the 200 Medley relay, Wa-Hi's “A” squad of Noah Stillman, Jerry Yao, Eli Bona and Zach Juhnke placed fourth in 1:48.03.
The “B” squad of Jake Buratto, John Hughett, Graham Johnson and Caleb Goin placed eighth (1:58.04), with the “C” squad of Evan Allen, Sean Elmenhurst, Kelen Kenney and Henry Wutzke taking 13th (2:11.98).
In the 200 Freestyle felay, the “A” squad of Goin, Kai Lincoln, Buratto and Johnson placed fifth (1:42.13), with the “B” squad of Reilly Lemma, John Hughett, Liam Wells and Wyatt Block taking 15th (1:57.60).
In the 400 Freestyle relay, the “A” squad of Stillman, Bona, Yao and Juhnke placed third (3:33.71).
Wa-Hi's “B” squad of Lemma, Kenney, Wutzke and Lincoln placed eighth in 4:07.59, with the “C” squad of Wells, Elmenhurst, Block and Ben Stillman placed 13th (4:56.80).
Twelve Blue Devils scored points by finishing in the top 16.
Freshman Bona was second in the 500 freestyle (5:00.23) and fourth in the 200 Individual Medley (2:10.26).
Senior Juhnke was fourth in both the 50 freestyle (23.06) and the 100 freestyle (51.01).
Freshman Noah Stillman was fourth in the 100 backstroke (57.02) and seventh in the 50 freestyle (24.17).
Sophomore Yao was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.21) and 12th in the 50 freestyle (25.11).
Senior Goin was eighth in the 100 freestyle (54.13) and ninth in the 200 freestyle (2:06.42).
Sophomore Johnson was eighth in the 500 freestyle (5:42.33) and 15th in the 50 freestyle (25.46).
Junior Lincoln was eighth in the 100 butterfly (1:07.47) and 16th in the 50 freestyle (25.53).
Sophomore Kenny was 10th in the 100 butterfly (1:10.24).
Junior Wutzke was 12th in the 500 freestyle (6:40.80).
Freshman Lemma was 13th in the 200 IM (2:47.39) and 16th in the 100 butterfly (1:22.99).
Junior Wells was 13th in the 500 freestyle (7:12.81).
Sophomore Buratto was 14th in the 50 freestyle (25.42).
The Blue Devils are next back at Harvey Pool hosting Mid-Columbia Conference schools on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.