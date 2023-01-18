Richland remained perfect in Mid-Columbia Conference play and ran its overall record to 10-2 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, after a 73-59 victory over Walla Walla High School in the Blue Devil gym.
Josh Woodard scored a game-high 24 points as the Bombers raised their spotless MCC mark to 8-0.
Landen Northrop added 16 points for Richland while Jase Vopalensky and Jordan Valencia-Alvarado stepped up for 10 points apiece.
Wa-Hi hung with the favored Bombers throughout the opening half. The Blue Devils and Richland were tied after one quarter, 17-17, but the Bombers —despite the absence of 6-foot-10 forward Luke Westerfield for much of the half due to early foul trouble — chiseled out a 35-29 lead by halftime.
Will Sullivan, Dane Gardea and Trey McKinney kept Wa-Hi in the game with a combined 20 points. Sullivan had eight and both Gardea and McKinney tallied six each.
Richland extended its lead throughout the second half. It led 55-46 after three quarters and coasted home with the 14-point triumph.
"I’m happy with the way our guys battled and the effort they gave," Blue Devil coach Adam Berg said. "Richland is a great team that plays a style that can be hard to match and our guys gave it all they had. "There were a few plays early in the second half that could’ve gone our way, but they went Richland's way and it helped them extend their lead," Berg said. "It’s really hard to come back against a team like that. We had a great crowd and great energy, but just couldn’t come away with a win."
Wa-Hi, like Richland, placed four players in double figures. McKinney scored 14 points, Gardea and Ken Higgins contributed 13 apiece, and Sullivan claimed 11 points.
The Blue Devils host Pasco on Friday.
