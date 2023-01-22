RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School, playing without starting guard Will Sullivan due to illness, ventured here on Saturday, Jan. 21, and posted a Mid-Columbia Conference boys basketball triumph over Hanford, 62-48.
The Blue Devils, who lost at home to Hanford on Dec. 10, are now 6-4 in the MCC and 7-7 overall.
Wa-Hi pulled away from a tight contest by outscoring the host Falcons 21-12 in the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils started strong and forged a 22-11 lead after one quarter.
But Hanford rallied in the second quarter and closed to within one, 28-27, at halftime.
Wa-Hi, after a putrid performance in period two, battled tooth and nail in the third quarter and led 41-36 with eight minutes to go. Daniel Coram keyed the Blue Devils' 13-point frame with a pair of 3-pointers.
Dane Gardea and Mateo Maxwell combined for 14 points in the final quarter (eight and six, respectively) to help Wa-Hi pull away.
Gardea ended up with 14 points, Maxwell scored 11, and Coram concluded with 10. Trey McKinney, Chris Norris and Ken Higgins added nine points apiece.
"We finally got a good, tough win on the road," Blue Devil coach Adam Berg said. "Our guys played really well at the start of the game and set the tone early. "We had a rough patch in the middle of the game, but I was happy how our guys persevered through the adversity, stepped up and made winning plays at the end of the game," Berg said. "Nice to get two wins this weekend heading into a big game at home on Tuesday versus Hermiston."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.