A tough Hanford boys tennis squad faced off with Walla Walla High at the Walla Walla Country Club on Thursday, April 28, with the Falcons taking a 7-0 Mid-Columbia Conference victory.
"We knew going into this match that Hanford was a very tough opponent, as they were undefeated in league play coming into the match," Blue Devils coach Bryan Eggart said. "We started out with all four singles matches going on court. Hanford did a better job dictating the pace of play in our singles matches, although there were several competitive sets.
"This was the best our team has played within singles matches all year," he said. "Even though we lost all four matches, I felt like our guys showed a lot of mental toughness. I was very pleased with the way we competed in points. We just didn't have enough all-court game to develop and finish points at the net. This gives us a lot of opportunity at our upcoming practice sessions to continue with our development both at the net and in the approach game.
In doubles matches, Hanford was again able to sweep Wa-Hi's teams.
"Much like singles, several of the sets were very close and competitive, but we just weren't able to win enough points at the net to pull out any set victories," Eggart said. "We know that we have got to get better at being the first team to get to the net together and get to the high ball first. I thought our doubles teams did a decent job starting points in both the serve and return games. We just really need to work on our transition at the net and ability to place first volleys.
"Hanford deserves a lot of credit, they were just the better team today."
Wa-Hi, now 4-1 in MCC play and 7-2 overall, has its next match on Tuesday at Hermiston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.