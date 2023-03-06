Walla Walla High School's Dane Gardea was the lone Blue Devil named to this year's Mid-Columbia Conference boys basketball teams, according to information released last week by John Cazier, Chiawana athletic director.
Gardea was one of five athletes to claim a spot on the MCC's second team. He averaged 13.8 points per game in six postseason contests and helped lead the Blue Devils to the round of 16 in the Class 3A state tournament.
Gardea registered a team-best 11.3 points per game during the regular season.
"Very happy for Dane," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said. "He has worked hard all year and improved on both sides of the ball. I’m happy that the other coaches in our league recognized this and honored him with an all-league selection."
Wa-Hi finished the season 13-13. The record included a 4-2 showing in postseason games.
The Blue Devils posted an 8-8 record in Mid-Columbia Conference play and compiled a 9-11 overall mark prior to their postseason run.
Wa-Hi was 3-1 in the Class 3A District 8 tournament. It beat Mead, 79-68, in overtime; lost to eventual district champion Mt. Spokane, 83-53; eliminated Ferris, 71-54; and earned the district’s No. 2 seed to state with a 57-53 victory at Kennewick.
The Blue Devils split a pair of state road games. They defeated Mt. Vernon, 55-46, before having their season ended last Saturday night with a 68-57 loss at Arlington.
For the Wa-Hi girls, junior guards Cami Martin and Madison Reibel earned all-MCC honorable mention, with Reibel also named to the all-MCC defensive team.
Blue Devils boys swim and dive team's Nancy Rose was named all-MCC Swim Coach of the Year, with Jamie Coburn named Dive Coach of the Year.
Wa-Hi senior Zachary Evans earned all-MCC second-team in diving, with the Blue Devil 200 Freestyle relay team of Hayes Hendley (freshman), Noah Stillman (freshman), Kai Lincoln (junior) and Zach Juhnke (senior) a second-team selection.
Wa-Hi senior Emmett James was honorable mention in diving, Juhnke, in the 100 freestyle, and Blue Devil freshman Elia Bona, in the 500 free, earned honorable mention.
The Wa-Hi 200 Medley relay of Stillman, Jerry Yao (sophomore), Bona and Juhnke, and the 400 Freestyle relay of Yao, Stillman, Bona and Juhnke also garnering honorable mention.
In all-MCC boys wrestling, Blue Devil senior Mateo Caso followed his state title with his conference first-team selection at 152 pounds.
Wa-Hi junior Carter O'Dell, at 160 pounds, and junior Ethan Kregger, at 195, earned all-MCC second-team.
For the Blue Devil girls wrestlers, freshman Kylie Whitaker earned all-MCC first team honors at 120 pounds.
Senior Emilie Lawrence was named to the second team at 155 pounds, and sophomore Alexa Kemp was honorable mention at 120 pounds.
Blue Devil girls bowlers were also represented, with junior Morgan Perron an all-MCC second-team selection with her 163.92 average.
