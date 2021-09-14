PRESCOTT — Vincente Garcia and Adrian Rubio each tallied a hat trick for Prescott's high school boys soccer team here Tuesday, Sept. 14, as the Tigers picked up their first win of the season with an 8-1 pounding of Irrigon.
Jose Garcia and Brandon Caro also scored for Prescott (1-2 record), while Hector Garcia and Ivan Martinez combined to make four saves on defense.
The Tigers were up 8-0 before Irrigon mustered its goal in the 74th minute, but Prescott coach Mark Grimm said their performance was far from perfect.
"It's always great to get the first W, but we really didn't play well in the first half," he said. "Lack of combination play in the midfield was a major problem, and we didn't stay vertically compact enough to maintain possession.
"But we seemed to find our rhythm a bit in the second period. Our backline still needs a whole bunch of work, but we improved there slightly from our last outing (a 5-2 loss Saturday at Lewiston)."
Back at it Thursday, the Tigers will head over to Milton-Freewater to take on McLoughlin High School's junior varsity team.
