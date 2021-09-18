PRESCOTT — The Tigers' boys soccer team rolled to a 10-3 victory over Riverside Christian on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 18.
Vicente Garcia scored four times and Adrian Rubio added a hat trick as Prescott improved to 2-and-3.
Garcia scored two minutes and 11 seconds into the match, and added goals at the 32-, 62-, and 78- minute marks. Rubio netted goals at the seven-minute mark, at 13:12, and at 79 minutes.
Eduardo Valdovinos (27'), Jose Garcia (70'), and Brandon Caro (73') also scored for the home team.
Goalie Ivan Martinez had three saves for Prescott.
"They are a very young team and we took advantage of some of that," Prescott coach Mark Grimm said. "We still have much to work on from top to bottom. Our communication on the field needs to improve and our defense must stay switched on.
"We had much better combination play in the middle which led to some nice through balls," Grimm said. "We have another tough, three-game week ahead."
That week begins Tuesday when the Tigers host Walla Walla Valley Academy.
