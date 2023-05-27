YAKIMA — The final round of state high school track-and-field championships had plenty of highlights featuring Walla Walla Valley participants Saturday, May 27, at Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 1A, 2B and 1B meets held in Yakima at Eisenhower High.
DeSales Catholic School senior Morgan Thomas captured her second State title this year, besting the 1B Girls Discus with her throw covering 131 feet and 11 inches.
Meanwhile, team scoring put Pomeroy's boys third in Class 1B among 35 squads as the Pirates enjoyed multiple victories.
The Pirates dominated pole vault with Sidney Bales scored first place while teammates Tyler Bagby, Braxton McKeirnan, Tyler Slaybaugh, Braedon Fruh and Levi Bowen all placed in succession fourth through eight.
Slaybaugh also won the 1B Boys 100-Meter Dash, crossing the finish line in only 11.5 seconds, while teammate Sidney Bales placed fourth at 11.79.
Pomeroy's Kyzer Herres placed seventh in the 400, and Bales added second place in the 200.
Other local highlights included DeSales girls placed seventh in the 4x200 relay with Helen Hellberg-Wilson, Heidi Scott, Regina Nelson and Anniston Jimenez together clocked at 1:54.27.
Hellberg-Wilson was also second in the triple jump, and Anniston Jimenez placed third in the 300 hurdles.
Likewise for DeSales in the 4x100 relay as the same quartet placed seventh again, this time at 54.53 seconds.
They also placed fifth in the 4x400.
