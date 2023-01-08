VALE, Ore. — Vale opened up a 29-14 halftime lead and took a 53-39 Eastern Oregon League boys basketball win over McLoughlin here on Friday night, Jan. 6.
The Pioneers were led by sophomores Raj Singh and Giovanny Sandoval, who scored 14 and 10 points, respectively.
"The Pioneers started off strong in the first quarter, but went cold in the second quarter getting outscored by 12 points," Mac-Hi coach Tavis Crittenden said. "We are a young team and we are improving, we just haven’t put a full game together this year.
"Vale is a very good team and we had no answer for Diesel Johnson, who scored 36 points," he said.
The Pioneers next go to Liberty Christian for a non-league game on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.