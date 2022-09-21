PRESCOTT — Upper Columbia Academy took a 4-2 soccer decision over Prescott here on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The Tigers' Adrian Rubio scored for the home team on a free kick at the 23-minute mark, and Diego Vasquez tallied Prescott's second score in the 75th minute.
In goal, Hector Garcia had three save for the Tigers.
"We were outplayed today," Prescott coach Mark Grimm said. "They were the better team today. I'm proud of our effort. We definitely ran out of gas in the second period. We'll get back on the training pitch tomorrow and get ready for Saturday."
The Tigers, now 1-1-0 in league play and 2-1-0 overall, host Riverside Christian on Saturday.
