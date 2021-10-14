ATHENA — Union edged Weston-McEwen's varsity volleyball team in a 3-2 thriller here Thursday, Oct. 14, tying the TigerScots for third place in the Blue Mountain Conference with the defeat. Scores per set were 25-17, 25-19, 25-27, 25-27, 25-23.
"This was a great volleyball match," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "Unfortunately, our rally came up just short in the fifth set, but we showed a tremendous amount of heart and effort. I am extremely proud of how we just kept competing and got better and better as the night progressed. And yes, set 5 score is correct. It was 23-25. Very proud of how we competed."
The TigerScots (12-9 overall, 6-5 in the league) will wrap up their regular season Tuesday at Enterprise.
They will be coming off an exciting match with Union that featured strong play up and down their lineup.
Charli King finished with eight kills, 20 assists, 10 digs and two aces on 24-of-25 serving while teammate Genna Robinson had 19 kills and eight blocks, and Lily Lindsey had eight kills and 27 digs.
Delaynee Angell added six kills and four aces on 22-of-23 serving, Kelsey Stewart had four aces on 15-of-20 serving, and Addie Perkins made 12 assists and eight digs.
The TigerScots also had Luna Dennent with six blocks, Lirian Holden on 25 digs, Kylie Thornton on nine digs, and Madi Shell on two.
