COLLEGE PLACE — College Place's girls tennis team remains undefeated after a 4-1 victory over Zillah on Tuesday, March 28.
"The Hawks girls team once again came out for the win!" College Place coach Sasha Ferraro said. "These girls are having an incredible season so far with some very decisive wins.
"Second singles player Kat Avila played an incredibly hard-fought match against her opponent and came out on top (6-2, 6-4)," she said. "Kat's ability to get to the ball and hit it back over consistently served her well today.
"First doubles team Grace Casagrande and Mia Ferraro went out and dominated their opponents tonight with a 6-0, 6-0 victory," coach Ferraro said. "Both girls have built up a lot of power in their strokes and smart placement with net play. These two have become a very smooth operation and so much fun to watch.
"Second doubles team Lydia Hayden and Mimi Morrell also had a commanding victory tonight, winning in two sets, 6-2, 6-1," she said. "Both of these players are aggressive and very good at the net. Can't wait to see what these girls do as they progress further into their season!
"Lastly, we have the third girls doubles team Jessie Sharp and Arialee Amsing, who also won with a large margin in two sets, 6-1, 6-2," Ferraro said. "Both are freshmen and new to the game; these girls have come out strong and are on their way to becoming a formidable duo!"
The Hawks, now 4-0 overall and 3-0 in South Central Athletic Conference play, next go to Kiona-Benton on Thursday.
