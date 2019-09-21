It would be logical to assume that a football team that allowed 566 yards total offense, committed 11 penalties, and turned the ball over three times did not achieve a positive result against any gridiron foe.
But the DeSales Irish were able to overcome those troubling statistics Friday night and improved to 3-and-0 on the season with a 52-44 victory over Pomeroy in Class B-8 action at Ty Baffney Field.
The Pirates, despite a gallant effort, left town with an 0-3 mark.
“Give Pomeroy a lot of credit,” DeSales coach Josh Richard said. “They battled us all night long.
“But I am proud of our guys,” Richard said. “They never stopped believing in each other.”
DeSales scored first when quarterback Bobby Holtzinger, who rushed for a game-high 251 yards, hit wide receiver Matt Miedema with an 8-yard touchdown pass at the 9:25 mark of the opening quarter.
Pomeroy evened the score at 8-8 just a minute and five seconds later on a 20-yard scoring run by quarterback Brandon Bales.
Ryan Rizzuti put the Irish in front, 16-8, with a six-point rush of 12 yards with 6:30 remaining in period one.
The Pirates responded with 22 seconds on the clock when Bales tossed the first of his five touchdown passes on the night — a 33-yarder to Trent Gwinn.
Pomeroy took its first lead of the game, 22-16, two minutes into the second quarter on Bales’ pass of 15 yards to Gwinn.
Holtzinger — following a red-zone stand by the DeSales defense — busted loose for a 95-yard rushing touchdown at the 4:19 mark that, coupled with a 2-point conversion by Rizzuti, gave the Irish a 24-22 edge.
The Pirates took their final lead of the night, 28-24, with 1:03 left in the half when Colton Slaybaugh brought in a six-point strike of 42 yards from Bales.
“That was tough to take,” Richard said of the late score. “It gave them a lift going into halftime.”
Back-to-back rushing T.D.’s by Rizzuti (12 yards) and Holtzinger (39 yards) within the first five-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter produced a 10-point Irish spread, 38-28.
“I loved how we started the second half,” Richard said. “We couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
Following a Bales’ touchdown pass of 17 yards to Danner Maves with 3:07 remaining in the third, Rizzuti broke free for a 52-yard tally 22 seconds later to re-establish a 10-point DeSales margin, 46-36.
Pomeroy readied itself to close the gap when it drove to the DeSales 1-yard line in the closing seconds of quarter three. But the opportunity took a hit before the first snap of the fourth quarter due to an illegal participation penalty. The Pirates eventually turned the ball over on downs.
Holtzinger scored his team-leading 10th rushing touchdown of the season, a 1-yard sneak, at the 7:18 mark of the final period.
Pomeroy would not go away. Bales connected with Slaybaugh for a 22-yard touchdown with 30 seconds to go, but an unsuccessful onside kick would end the Pirates’ aspirations for the evening.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Richard said. “Both teams gave it their all. We feel blessed and fortunate. It’s a great feeling to be 3-and-0.”
Rizzuti, who netted just nine yards on his first five carries, ended up with 130 on 14 totes. Miedema caught four passes for 77 yards.
DeSales’ next game is this Friday at Pilot Rock.
DeSales 52, Pomeroy 44
Pomeroy141488—44
DeSales168226—52
DeS — Miedema 8 pass from Holtzinger (Holtzinger run).
Pom — B. Bales 20 run (2-pt. conversion successful).
DeS — Rizzuti 12 run (Holtzinger run).
Pom — Gwinn 33 pass from B. Bales (pass failed).
Pom — Gwinn 15 pass from B. Bales (Noffsinger 2-pt. conversion).
DeS — Holtzinger 95 run (Rizzuti run).
Pom — Slaybaugh 42 pass from B. Bales (pass failed).
DeS — Rizzuti 12 run (Holtzinger run).
DeS — Holtzinger 39 run (run failed).
Pom — Maves 17 pass from B. Bales (B. Bales run).
DeS — Rizzuti 52 run (Holtzinger run).
DeS — Holtzinger 1 run (run failed).
Pom — Slaybaugh 22 pass from B. Bales (Noffsinger run).
PomeroyDeSales
First Downs2117
Rushes-yards46-29230-360
Passing yards274162
Passing (att-completions-int)24-13-121-8-2
Punts0-01-45
Fumbles0-03-1
Penalties11-9411-74
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Pomeroy: B. Bales 25-161-1, Gwinn 8-96, Noffsinger 10-43, White 1-3, Lamb 1-3, Team 1-(-14); DeSales: Holtzinger 12-251-3, Rizzuti 14-130-2, Kjeldgaard 1-0, Team 3-(-21).
PASSING— Pomeroy: B. Bales 13-24-1, 274 yards, 5 TDs; DeSales: Holtzinger 9-20-1, 162 yards, 1 TD, Lesko 0-1-1.
RECEIVING — Pomeroy: Gwinn 5-93-2, Lamb 3-69, Slaybaugh 2-64-2, Maves 2-39-1, Noffsinger 1-9; DeSales: Miedema 4-77-1, Rizzuti 1-48, Kjeldgaard 1-21, Hicks 1-8, Lesko 1-8.