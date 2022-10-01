Unbeaten DeSales ran just 18 offensive plays during its Southeast 1B Conference football game with undefeated St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse on Friday, Sept. 30.
Nine of those plays were touchdowns.
Quarterback Joe Baffney scored three times while running backs Sean Sollars and Diego Caso, and wide receiver Jack Lesko, tallied twice apiece in a 76-0 rout that pleased a loud and boisterous Homecoming crowd at Ty Baffney Field.
Caso ran for a game-high 146 yards, Sollars had 134, and Baffney contributed 127 yards of ground power.
The Irish defense held the Eagles to three first downs, 39 yards total offense on 38 snaps, and recorded four sacks.
Sollars set the tone for a 30-point first quarter at the 7:58 mark with a 75-yard touchdown gallop after a defensive stand.
Baffney scored from 15 and 67 yards away, and hit Lesko with an 11-yard T.D. pass over a stretch from the 6:02 to 1:15 marks of the period.
Lesko set up his six-point reception with a 34-yard punt return.
"Another solid start," said DeSales coach Josh Richard, whose team has outscored its opponents 82-0 in the first quarter. "The boys put the week's distractions aside and put forth a strong effort in the first quarter."
Lesko returned a SJEL punt 43 yards for a score just 16 seconds into the second quarter.
Baffney raced to a 45-yard touchdown with 7:53 to go, and and Sollars added a 51-yard romp with 1:02 left that expanded the DeSales lead to 52-0 at halftime.
"Early in the season, we've had our share of lulls after fast starts," said Richard, now 20-7 as Irish head coach. "But that wasn't the case in this game."
Caso rushed for touchdowns in each of the last two quarter. He jaunted 62 yards in period three and 54 in the final frame.
Sandwiched between Caso's scores was a 13-yard paydirt pounder by backup quarterback Sal Sisk early in the fourth quarter.
"Watching our younger runners excel the way they did was exciting to watch," Richard said. "That bodes well for the future of Irish football."
The home team completed eight of its 2-point conversion tries successfully. Caso had four while Manning Filan, Sollars, Sisk and Baffney produced one each.
DeSales, 3-0 in league and 4-0 overall, hosts Yakama Tribal next Friday at 7 p.m
