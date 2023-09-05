Walla Walla High School's 2023 varsity volleyball team enjoyed a successful start to its season Tuesday, Sept. 5, in the Tri-Cities as the Blue Devils finished off Mid-Columbia Conference foe Pasco in straight sets with scores of 25-11, 25-12, 25-11.
Eden Glaus finished the match with 14 kills, an ace and 10 digs for the Blue Devils while teammate Jailyn Davenport made 11 assists, three aces, three kills, a block and seven digs, Kasey Wegner added two aces, a kill and six digs, and Sofia Glaus was good for nine assists and four digs.
The Blue Devils also had Analia Avalos husting after 12 digs and three assists, Paige Wilcox making two kills and two digs, Teegan Timmons on five digs, and Kirsten Anderson with a kill and two digs.
Scarlett Barton chipped in an ace and a kill, Whitney Griffith had two kills, Hanna Wright made two digs, and Ava Calhoon added a dig.
"It was a strong season opener for our program," Blue Devils coach Christian Dove said. "The girls came out with a lot of fire and set the tone for the type of season we’re hoping to have. It was a fun match for our entire team.
"We have quite a few of new faces on varsity this year, so it was great to get our first win with everyone seeing the court and contributing. We have a great group of kids that love playing together and working hard — I am really excited to see this team settle in and compete.
"We have a lot of potential and really high hopes for a strong MCC finish and a long run in the post season."
Girls soccer
Southridge 4, Walla Walla 1: Wa-Hi sophomore Bridget Boyd tallied the first goal in their home opener, but the Blue Devils lead fizzled with Southridge netting three goals before halftime.
The Blue Devils evened their record so far this season at 1-1.
They return to action next week, heading over to Kamiakin for a Tuesday, Sept. 12 match.
Boys soccer
Umatilla 2, Prescott 1: The Tigers trailed 2-0 in the 68th minute when Estaban Sanchez scored their lone goal.
Tigers goalie Scott Lopez helped keep the match close, finishing the day with three saves.
"We ran out of gas, for sure," Tiger coach Mark Grimm said. "We were down a man, so all things considered, still a work in progress. We had a couple nice ideas going forward, but just couldn't execute the last connection. We'll keep working."
