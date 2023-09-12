College Place High School's varsity volleyball team came away with a loss Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the Hawks gym as they fell to Toppenish in three sets with scores of 25-16, 25-16, 25-22.
Mia Ferraro finished the match with 22 assists and 12 digs for the Hawks while teammate Marissa Long hustled after 20 digs, Elliot Dawson tallied seven kills and a block, and Chloe Delgadillo notched eight kills and a block.
The Hawks also had Madison Miranda making 17 digs, as well as Adrienne Berube on five kills.
"We knew Toppenish would be tough this year, and they were," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "I was really proud of how the girls adapted to some changes we had to make and that they continued to fight and play hard through the whole match.
"We will continue working on some little things that will help us be more consistent and confident."mat
WALLA WALLA 3, SOUTHRIDGE 0: The Blue Devils left Tri-Cities victorious, taking their Mid-Columbia Conference match in only three sets with the scores at 25-22, 26-24, 25-16.
They upped their league record to 3-0.
Jailyn Davenport finished the match with 10 kills, 16 assists, five digs, a block and an ace for the undefeated Blue Devils while teammate Eden Glaus put up eight kills, 21 digs, five blocks and two aces, Kasey Wegner had eight kills, a block and five digs, and Whitney Griffith tallied four kills, two blocks and two digs.
The Blue Devils also had Sofia Glaus dishing 19 assists and making six digs, Paige Wilcox on four kills, two aces and five digs, Analia Avalos with 12 digs and an ace, and Ava Calhoon notching two kills.
Hanna Wright added a kill and two digs, Scarlett Barton made a kill and a dig, and both Teegan Timmons and Kirsten Anderson each hustled on two digs.
"Overall, it was a great road win for us tonight," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "I’m proud of our team for staying focused and getting the job done in three.
"Southridge was scrappy and made us earn our points. They served aggressively and were able to get us on our heels in serve receive. Thankfully our attackers played really solid tonight and were able to put the ball away even out of system.
"This group is a lot of fun to coach. We were able to get some looks at kids in new spots —and every game, we seem to find more of our rhythm."
Girls soccer
TOPPENISH 2, COLLEGE PLACE 1: Kat Prince scored the only Hawks goal a minute before the midway intermission, cutting their deficit in half, but defense dominated the rest of the match.
"The second half was full of tackles, opportunities at goals, clearances off the line, good passing and plenty of heart," Hawks coach Russ Carder said. "The one thing missing was goals."
Toppenish jumped ahead on its first attack of the night and then doubled its lead before the Prince goal.
"A very competitive game," Carder said. "Our team adjusted very well and did not allow their heads to drop. We kept fighting and had a number of opportunities to level without luck.
"We kept our heads and were strong defensively, but so were the visitors."
