Walla Walla High School hosted the Mid-Columbia Conference Class 3A District Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, with three Blue Devil grapplers winning their weight classes.
Mateo Caso, at 152 pounds, Carter O'Dell at 160, and Ethan Kregger at 195 each won their divisions.
"Our kids showed their grit today while competing in their district tournament," Wa-Hi coach Jacob Butenhoff said. "The work that these kids have put in is something special, and they should be proud of the efforts they have given themselves and their team — their family.
"Caso became a two-time district champion today, while also making Blue Devil history and notching 100 career wins in the finals," he said. "It was truly something special to watch.
"Carter O’Dell demonstrated the physical specimen that he is and pinned all his opponents," Butenhoff said. "Ethan Kregger reminded himself of how stinkin' tough he is and pinned his opponents, as well, en route to his first district title."
The top four wrestlers advance to the Regional IV 3A Championships at Juanita High School in Kirkland on Friday and Saturday, with the top five from there qualifying for state.
Caso (36-4) scored 25.5 team points as he won at 152 pounds.
In the quarterfinals, he pinned Southridge's Liam Lydeen in 49 seconds, pinned Hermiston's Grayson Hendon in 1:30, and in the first-place match, Caso won by technical fall over Kennewick's Jonathan Jefferson.
At 160, O'Dell (31-10) scored 26.0 team points with his victory.
In the quarterfinals, O'Dell received a bye before pinning Hermiston's Halen Kammerzell in 2:49 in the semifinals, and pinnings Hermiston's Javier Garcia in 3:55 in the title match.
Ethan Kregger (16-10) also scored 26.0 team points with his win at 195.
Following a quarterfinal bye, Kregger pinned Hermiston's Logan Royer in 1:33 in the semis and then Hermiston's Seth Reeve in 51 second in the first-place match.
At 106 pounds for Wa-Hi, Bartolo Gonzalez (14-13) placed fifth and scored 10.0 team points.
Gonzalez fell in the quarterfinals to Kennewick's Abraham Noriega before pinning Wa-Hi teammate Julian Guzman in 1:27, losing a consolation semifinal to Kennewick's Jacob Priest and pinning Southridge's Gilberto Mendoza Virrueta in 3:32 in the fifth-place match.
Guzman (10-16), also in 106-pound action, lost in the quarterfinals to Virrueta and teammate Gonzalez.
At 113, Wa-Hi's Elijah Bauer (5-3) placed fifth and scored 5.0 team points.
In the quarterfinal's Bauer was pinned by Hermiston's Yahir Conejo, had a bye, fell to Southridge's Fabian Meraz and won the fifth-place match with a 7-3 decision over Hermiston's Conejo.
Ricky Lozano (9-14), at 126, placed third and scored 18.0 team points.
Hi pinned Southridge's Gage Sanchez in 1:21 in the quarterfinals, was pinned by Hermiston's Isaac Ramirez Ruiz in the semis, won the consolation semifinal over Kennewick's Landen Touchette by pinning him in 33 seconds, and won the third-place match by pinning Southridge's Benjamin Redmond in 3:48.
At 132, Wa-Hi's Gabriel Cox (1-15) fell to the Suns' BoCallan Waddingham and Kennewick's Yandell Bucio in consolation action.
At 138, Diego Caso (11-17) placed fourth and scored 14.0 team points.
In the quarterfinals, he pinned Southridge's Quinton Ellison in 3:14 before falling to Hermiston's Daniel Garza in the semis, rebounding with a consolation semifinal pin over Hermiston's Jedidiah Golightly in 55 seconds and then losing the third-place match to the Suns' Quinton Ellison.
Also at 138, Caleb Milligan (10-16) lost in the quarterfinals to Hermiston's Garza, and dropped a consolation round match to the Suns' Quinton Ellison.
At 145, the Blue Devils' Treyton Sams (3-14) placed fifth and scored 6.0 team points.
Sams dropped a quarterfinal match to Southridge's Jacob Rodrick, had a consolation bye, fell to Kennewick's Davin Riel in a 3-2 decision, and then won the fifth-place match by major decision over Hermiston's Watsana Som, 9-1.
At 152, Thomas Sievertsen (3-6) placed sixth and scored 6.0 team points.
He lost a match to the Bulldog's Ami Tuia, won a consolation round match by pinning Southridge's Emanuel Beliz in 2:19, dropped a consolation semifinal to Hermiston's Grayson Hendon and then the fifth-place match to the Lions' Manu Laititi.
At 160 pounds, Wa-Hi's Aiden Neher (4-15) placed fifth and scored 8.0 team points.
In the quarterfinals, Neher lost to Javier Garcia of Hermiston, pinned the Suns' Mason Baum in the consolation round in 1:46, fell to Bulldog Halen Kammerzell, and won the fifth-place match over the Suns' Brayden Nguyen by a 7-2 decision.
At 170, Ryan Oblisk (1-10) placed fifth and scored 7.0 team points.
Oblisk dropped a quarterfinal match to the Lions' Hunter Brower, had a bye, fell to the Suns' John Rodrick, and won the fifth-place match by pinning Kennewick's Griffin Mills in 39 seconds.
At 182, Adam Dalan (17-15) placed fourth and scored 14.0 team points.
He won a quarterfinal match by pinning Southridge's Davin Diaz in 18 seconds, lost a semifinal to Hermiston's Jaxson Gribskov, won in the consolation semifinals with a pin of the Suns' Anthony Meraz in 1:14, and lost in the third-place match to the Bulldogs' Zane Estes.
At 220, Blue Devil Frank Healy (6-12) placed fifth and scored 7.0 team points.
Healy was pinned in the quarterfinals by Lion Robbie McMillen, had a bye, lost a consolation semifinal to Hermiston's Wesley Leathers, and won the fifth-place match over teammate Elijah Wilson with a pin in 1:40.
Also at 220, Wilson (4-11) placed sixth and scored 6.0 team points.
In the quarterfinals, he fell to Hermiston's Wesley Leathers, pinned the Suns' Mason Betcher in 1:18, fell to Kennewick's Robbie McMillen in the consolation semis, and lost the fifth-place match to Wa-Hi teammate Healy.
At 285, Kyle Mauch (10-9) placed sixth and scored 6.0 team points.
In the quarterfinals, he lost to Hermiston's Siu Sepeni, then pinned the Lions' Jack Whitlock in 4:45, dropped a consolation semi to the Bulldogs' Dominic Echeverria, and fell in the fifth-place match to the Suns' Adrian Gonzalez.
Also at 285, Wa-Hi's Jon Smith (12-12) placed fourth and scored 14.0 team points.
He pinned Kennewick's Jack Whitlock in the quarterfinals in 2:59 before losing a tiebreaker with Hermiston's Siu Sepeni, winning a consolation semi with a pin of Southridge's Gonzalez in 4:38, and losing the third-place match to Hermiston's Echeverria.
