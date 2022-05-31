COLLEGE PLACE — Three College Place High baseball players, Matt Vera, Riley Moyer and Danner Willis, competed in the All-State Baseball Feeder Game series last weekend.
Willis and Moyer were named to teams that will play in the All-State Series, and will play on Thursday, June 2, at 5:30 p.m., at the Richland High baseball field.
The game will be televised live on SWX, and at https://www.khq.com/sports/swx_live/.
