Three Walla Walla High runners advance to the Washington state cross country meet next Saturday after the District 8 Championships at Veterans Memorial Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The meet had runners from the Mid-Columbia Conference and Greater Spokane League.
Emmalyne Jimenez, Brody Hartley and Ian Lash now head to Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco on Saturday for the state races.
"Both the boys and girls ran with a lot of heart today," Blue Devils coach Michael Locati said. "We knew going in that we were looking for one of the three spots to state on both the boys' and girls' sides. We hadn't run against the Spokane schools this year, which is unusual, but our schedule just didn't take us there. All we had to go off of were times on the internet and what we knew about some of the courses.
"As it ended up, the Spokane school were just too deep," he said. "But boy, did our kids compete. We've had to deal with a lot of different circumstances over the year, but they did not waiver and kept on pushing forward through it all. I am really proud of them. They are such a great group of kids, so much fun to coach this year."
The top three teams and 21 individuals advanced to state.
On the girls' side, Mt. Spokane took top honors winning the District 8 title, followed by Mead and Cheney. Wa-Hi placed sixth, but was the top MCC team.
Individually, Jimenez placed seventh to punch her ticket to the state meet for the second consecutive year.
"Emmalyne had the best race of her career today with a 21-second PR in 19:27 over the 5-kilometer course," Locati said. "She ran such a smart race. She was somewhere around 15th place after the first mile, and then did what she always does and had a great second-half race. Emmalyne was the top MCC runner for the day."
The 3A girls' race was won by Charlotte Pederson from Mt. Spokane in a time of 18:19 (setting a new course record, which was later broken in the 4A race by Nicole Bissell of Central Valley in 18:14).
The other Blue Devil girls consisted of Miriam Hutchens in 30th in 21:22, Stella Billingsley 35th in 21:41, Macy Eggart 36th in 21:41, Ada Velluzzi 40th in 21:45 and Carly Newton 66th in 24:07.
"I was pleased how the girls ran in a pack and helped each other out today," Locati said. "Stella and Ada both ran season or personal bests. We are only losing one girl on varsity, they have a bright future ahead of them."
On the boys' side, Mt. Spokane took the top honors again, with Mead and Cheney rounding out the state qualifying teams. Walla Walla placed fourth and again was the top MCC team.
"Brody ran the course in 15:23, besting the nearest competitor by almost 30 seconds to take the District 8 title," Locati said. "Brody took the lead early and opened up a small gap, but after the second mile he closed really well and doubled his lead. He is running really well right now, considering the short season he has had. I believe he is running as well as he ever has and at just the right time.
"In his first cross country season, Ian Lash is the surprise on the team," he said. "Ian placed 12th in 16:28 after only his third race of the year. Ian put himself in great position within the first mile and then was able to move up and punch his ticket to state. He looked really strong the entire race."
The other Wa-Hi boys consisted of Turner VanSlyke 32nd in 17:20, Liam Bergevin 36th in 17:28, Lincoln James 50th in 18:02, Gabe Coram 51st in 18:04, and Jakob Sullivan 62nd in 18:35.
"Ian, Turner, Lincoln and Jakob all ran personal bests today," Locati said. "Liam, coming back from a foot injury, really had a good day today and it was nice for him to end on a good note.
"We are saying goodbye to our seniors Emmalyne Jimenez, Brody Hartley, Liam Bergevin, Tas Grimm and Marcus Christopher, who all ran varsity for us this year," Locati said. "They have been great leaders on the team and will be missed."
