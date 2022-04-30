COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Valley Academy's varsity baseball team had its hands full against the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference frontrunner Friday, April 29, as first-lace Tri-Cities Prep creamed the Knights in 26-4 and 14-0 defeats.
The Knights (3-11 overall, 2-6 in the league) found themselves in an 22-0 hole midway through the fourth inning of the opener, and TCP never let up.
But strong pitching by Ryo Nishi in the second game had the Knights only down 2-0 after four innings before TCP pulled away.
Nishi tallied four strikeouts.
The Knights next are scheduled to wrap up their regular season schedule May 6 in Finley, Washington, at River View High.
