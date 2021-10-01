DAYTON — An Eastern Washington Athletic Conference volleyball match here Thursday, Sept. 30, saw Tri-Cities Prep defeat Dayton-Waitsburg's high school varsity team in straight sets. The scores were 25-9, 25-9, 25-16.

Emily Rodick finished the match with two kills, five assists and two aces for the Wolfpack (0-6 record) while teammate Kylee Henry had two assists, a blocks, two kills and an ace, and Makenna Barron added three blocks, three kills, four digs and 100% serving.

"I am proud of these girls for making the best of a messy situation," Wolfpack coach Tracy Barron said. "Between injuries and illness, we were missing some of our key players. These girls adjusted, playing spots on the court that they had never played before. Trista Villaro really stepped up tonight and helped our team."

The Wolfpack returns to action Oct. 11, hosting River View here in the Dayton High School gym starting at 6:30 p.m.

