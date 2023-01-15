DAYTON — Tri-Cities Prep broke a tie game in the fourth quarter and won an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference basketball game over Dayton-Waitsburg on Saturday, Jan. 14.
The Wolfpack led the Jaguars by a point at halftime, 25-24, and T-C Prep tied it up at 38-all in the third quarter. The Jags then outscored D-W 20-12 in the fourth period for the victory.
Spencer Hansen led the Wolfpack with 21 points, hitting three 3-pointers, and Ryland Kilts putting up 11.
Tri-Cities Prep had three players score in double figures, with Blake McClure putting up 19, Cole Jordan 14 and Bryson Wilde 12.
Dayton-Waitsburg next hosts Pomeroy on Tuesday.
