POMEROY — Trent Gwinn scored a game-high 28 points for Pomeroy's high school varsity boys basketball team here Wednesday, Dec. 8, but the Pirates opened their season with a 57-44 loss to Asotin.
Gwinn lit up the scoreboard in the second half, but the Pirates had already gone to intermission down 29-12.
Asotin would hold on to the end.
"We came out in the first quarter with some jitters and turned the ball over too much," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said.
The Pirates look to regroup for their next outing Friday in Palouse with the opening tip expected around 7:30 p.m.
Wolf remains confident in his team.
"After the first quarter, we competed well the rest of the game and did some good things offensively and defensively," he said. "We were shorthanded tonight with only seven players, but played hard and had some young players get some great experience. They played much better as the game went along.
"This team has a lot of potential and should be fun to watch them grow as the season progresses. We still have a lot of work to do defensively to get to where I think we will be at the end of the season.
"Offensively when the game slowed down for the kids we started to execute much better. Patience offensively will be a key to the growth of this team."
