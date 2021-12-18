POMEROY — Pomeroy's high school varsity boys basketball team edged Yakama Nation Tribal School for a 59-56 win Saturday, Dec. 18.
Trent Gwinn scored 27 points for the Pirates while teammate Trevin Kimble added 17, Oliver Severs had 7, Trace Roberts 5, Brodie Magil 3.
The Pirates went to the fourth quarter up 47-45, and prevailed.
"Tonight's game was a fast paced back and forth game all night long," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "The boys stayed composed the whole game with YNT pressuring the ball the whole game.
"We gave up 56 points tonight, but played our best defensive game. YNT hit some really tough 3-pointers tonight with a hand in their face. Justice Hart made several contested shots, but Trent Gwinn and Trevin Kimble did a great job of making him work for every shot he took.
"We executed offensively tonight at an extremely high level and made shots that were contested.
"We made a season high seven 3-pointers tonight. Trent Gwinn led the way with 27 points before getting injured with around 5 minutes to go. Trevin Kimble had 17 points and several key rebounds. Ollie Severs and Brady Bott made big plays off the bench and defended really well.
"This was the most complete game we have played in a long time. Great win tonight over a really good team."
The Pirates will next play Monday night in Richland at Liberty Christian.
