POMEROY — Trent Gwinn tallied 19 points for Pomeroy's high school varsity boys basketball squad in its must-win district playoff Saturday, Feb. 12, teammate Trevin Kimble added 15, but the Pirates saw their season end with a 52-45 loss to Yakama Nation Tribal.
"We lost a tough one tonight," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "It was close throughout the whole game.
"They maintained about a four-point lead throughout the first three quarters, and we were able to come back in the fourth and take the lead 43-41 on a 3-pointer by Trevin Kimble. Justice Hart came down and hit a tough 3-pointer to regain the lead for them, and we were unable to get back on top.
"We played really tough defensively tonight but struggled to score.
"Trent Gwinn guarded Justice Hart the whole game and did an amazing job of holding him to 20 points. He has been the leading scorer for them all season. Trent fought through screens and made every shot tough for him tonight.
"We had some really good looks that just didn't go in for us. This was a fun group to coach that worked hard all season and made huge improvements.
"This was the first playoff experience for a lot of the kids on the team and hopefully it will make us better for next season."
