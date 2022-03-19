MATTAWA, Wash. — Track and field teams from College Place High School, DeSales Catholic and Dayton-Waitsburg were among the 20 competing Friday, March 18, in the WinderBreaker Invitational at Wahluke High.
College Place boys together placed second among teams with 102.5 points, less than three behind victorious Moses Lake, while DeSales was 13th.
But the DeSales girls finished fifth, College Place seventh.
College Place boys had Aiden Walport winning both the 100-meter dash and the 200 while joining teammates Davis Fry, Derek Jones and Tyler Arlington in taking the 4x100 relay.
Fry also placed second in the long jump, as did teammate Eli Durand in the 300 hurdles.
Meanwhile, the College Place girls had second-place finishes by Morgan Hafen in the javelin and Mya Adams in the long jump.
"The Hawk track team had a great showing," coach Tim Hutchison said.
DeSales girls had several outstanding performances, with Morgan Thomas setting a new meet record in the discus with a throw of 124 feet and an inch.
Thomas also bested shotput.
"The story of the day has to be Morgan Thomas," DeSales coach Bowe Ebding said. "Morgan is an incredible athlete, but this year, she has really heightened her attention to detail and it is paying off big time."
DeSales added points in other girls events.
The 4x200 relay of Izzie Parker, Anniston Jimenez, Regina Nelson and Emmalyn Jimenez ran 1.56.66 and came away with a win.
Nelson later in the day placed third in the long jump while teammate Emmalyne Jimenez opened up her season with a win in the 800.
DeSales also had Sarah Auth adding a third-place finish in the 1600.
On the boys side, DeSales had Jadon Bingham scoring points with a third place toss of the javelin while finishing sixth in the 200.
"Our kids have been doing a great job so far of coming to work each day and learning their craft," Ebding said. "Our athletes in these first two weeks have been lucky to get to compete against really great programs and to have some success early in the season.
"It makes us really excited for the weeks to come. Just getting to see them progressing with each week of training and competing hard at each opportunity has been a blessing.
"It is going to be an exciting spring for our athletes."
Dayton-Waitsburg had strong performances at Wahluke, with Hudson Reser placing 11th in the boy long jump while Marion Duncan was 15th in the girls 400.
