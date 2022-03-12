Walla Walla High School, College Place High, DeSales, Dayton-Waitsburg and Kennewick track and field teams got their 2022 season underway Saturday, March 12, at Wa-Hi in the Walla Walla Jamboree.
The majority of participants were from the larger schools, Wa-Hi and Kennewick, with the host Blue Devils besting most events.
Caleb Morehead topped both the boys 100-meter dash and the 200 for Wa-Hi while teammate Jake Hisaw swept hurdles, and Dash Sirmon took discus and javelin.
Other victorious Blue Devils included Brody Hartley in the 800, Edward Vu in shot put, Nick Davis-Phillips in high jump, Jack Wanichek in pole vault, Jakob Humphrey in long jump, and Isaiah Roberson in triple jump.
As for the girls events, Wa-Hi had Ashlyn Nielsen besting both the 100 and the 200 while Talia Billingsley took the 100 hurdles, Jennifer Huntsman topped the 300 hurdles, Crystal Kelly javelin, Cami Martin high jump, Kaitlyn King triple jump.
However, the smaller teams also had strong performances.
Morgan Thomas place first in two girls events for DeSales, taking both the shot put and the discus.
College Place had several second-place finishes with Elisha Durand in both of the boys hurdles races, Jio Herrera in the boys 800, and Morgan Hafen in the girls javelin.
Dayton-Waitsburg had both Marion Duncan and Cedar Stegall make the top 10 in the girls 800.
"The Wa-Hi Jamboree was a great opportunity to get our athletes out and competing," College Place coach Tim Hutchison said. "We had some really good early season performances by all of our athletes."
