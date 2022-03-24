Walla Walla High School, McLoughlin High, College Place, DeSales Catholic, Walla Walla Valley Academy and Dayton-Waitsburg all had golf teams competing Thursday, March 24, in a nine-hole match at Walla Walla County Club.
Facing what College Place coach Allison Collier described as "tough course conditions, including quick green and wind," boys played a par-36 front nine while the girls had the par-36 back nine.
Team scores counted only the top four individual cards, and Wa-Hi bested the boys match with a 169. They finished 13 strokes ahead of the DeSales varsity in second place while Mac-Hi was third at 205, Dayton-Waitsburg had a 249, and the DeSales junior-varsity had a 259.
Wa-Hi had Sam Lastoskie topping the individual leaderboard with a 3-over 39, two strokes ahead of DeSales junior Jack Lesko, while Blue Devil teammates Carson Hutschinson and Rhett Babcock tied for third with 43s.
Meanwhile, the top girls team was DeSales with a 256 as Wa-Hi had a 277.
DeSales had Lauren Williams taking second place on the individual board with a 20-over 56, just one ahead of College Place senior Megan Foertsch. Shayley Larson, of Burbank, finished first at 47.
The match included 45 boys, 29 girls.
Lastoskie, Hutchinson and Babcock paced the Wa-Hi boys, who also had Joel Redman and Devin Evans each shooting 44, Elijah Naftziger at 55. Hunter Pope at 57.
For the Mac-Hi boys, Andrew Lewis and Michael Kain each shot 49 while Hunter Brown had a 52, Ivan Spence 55, Noah Horton 56, Nathan Estrada 57, David Weideman 60.
College Place boys were led by Lash Corbett with a 50, and Collier saw other strong performances.
"Nick Lackey and Clark Fairbanks were close behind, each posting a couple bogeys to their card," Collier said, with each turning in a 62. "Nick kept his round interesting driving right handed but otherwise hitting left handed. It worked for him."
The Hawks are schedule to next compete Tuesday, March 29, at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.
Lesko led the DeSales varsity, which also had Franklin Magnighi at 46, Matthew Beck at 47, Eli Hurwitz and Danny Freeman each shot 48, Frankie Worden 50, Jake Buratto 60, Timmy Gogl 66.
DeSales junior-varsity had Uriah Raymond at 58, Jaxon Kezele 64, Luke Halder 68, Jerome Magnaghi 69, Luke Nelson 71, Sebastian Goeden 75.
As for Walla Walla Valley Academy, the boys had Matthew Gilliland at 66 and Nick Wagner 75.
Meanwhile, the girls match had Wa-Hi with Reese Carlson at 60, Sophie Bess 69, Alexa Kemp 73, Jaiden Williams 75.
Mac-Hi was led by Caity Barnhart at 70, and Lillie Harrell 78.
Foertsch topped College Place, and Collier also applauded Alison Scruggs at 66.
"Scruggs finished strong," Collier noted, "scoring bogey on her final hole, a challenging par-5."
Lauren Williams paced DeSales, and teammate Alexis Woosters added a 65, Erin Beck 67, Tori Kimble 68, Anna Konen 72, Talise Bivins 73, Leah Ruthven 74.
WWVA had Hailey Werner turn in a 64, and Dayton-Waitsburg had Claudia Benavides at 66.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.