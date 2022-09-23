TOUCHET — Sunnyside Christian held a 16-0 first-quarter lead over Touchet here on Friday, Sept. 23, and the Knights' 48-6 halftime lead, helped illustrate a Redhawks' problem that's been evident the last two weeks.
Despite improvement on both sides of the ball for Touchet's squad in the second half, that helped Sunnyside Christian take a 56-21 victory home.
"We just came out flat and didn't really execute in the first half very well at all, on either side of the ball," Redhawks coach Johnny Brown said. "We had to put some things together that we worked on all week, but didn't really work out in the first half."
The Touchet defense did get the offense the ball back several times in the first half, forcing it over on downs, which led to the Redhawks' first-half highlight.
After getting the ball on the Sunnyside Christian 33-yard line, Deagan Dodd took the next play down the left sideline, breaking tackles along the way, for a Redhawks touchdown.
In the third quarter, Thad Krumbah broke free for a 63-yard touchdown run, and after the 2-point pass conversion was called back, Krumbah hit the extra point to make it 56-13.
And in the fourth quarter, Korbin Salmon got loose for a 10-yard score, and Redhawks quarterback Owen Godinez pitched to Kyler Pumphrey for the 2-point conversion to make it 56-21.
"The fourth quarter, we started putting some of the plays together the correct way, running the correct directions, blocking the correct people," Brown said. "On defense, we started covering a little better in the second half.
"We've got to come out right away in the first quarter and do the things we do in the second half," he said. "It seems like it takes a half to get it together the last couple games."
The Redhawks running game was the bright spot.
"We've got a few guys that can run pretty well," Brown said. "We try to keep them all fresh. Deagan's our lone senior right now, we know we can trust him to run the ball. In tough situations is when we can usually count on him to get the four or five yards we need, and usually a lot more."
Touchet's squad will get some reinforcement this week with another senior, Sam Jones, joining after completing transfer protocols.
"We're hoping to work him in and do some things with him," Brown said of the running back/wide receiver. "He's a good, fast kid."
Brown also pointed to the running game that Haden Kincaid, Korbin Salmon and Thad Krumbah brought on Friday.
"We were also able to get Kyler Pumphrey in there to run today, too, he had to 2-point conversion," he said.
After the game, the Touchet coaches had a long huddle with the Redhawks players.
"We talked about commitment, studying your playbook, knowing your assignments, focusing on game day," Brown said. "We've got to learn to come out, first play of the game, full speed, not so flat."
Touchet next goes to SE1B-8 foe Pomeroy.
"They're tough and physical, just like last year," Brown said of the Pirates. "Hopefully, we can get the boys coached up through the week. And hopefully we can come out right away, we're gonna have trouble with them if we don't come out right out of the gate as hard as we can."
