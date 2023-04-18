TOUCHET — Touchet's and Pomeroy's high school varsity baseball teams split their Southeast 1B Conference doubleheader Tuesday, April 18, as the visiting Pirates took the opener 1-0 before the Redhawks beat them in the second game 7-2.
Owen Godinez finished the day with three hits to lead the Redhawks (4-4 overall, 2-2 in the league), not to mention a complete-game pitching performance in the opener as he chalked up 12 strikeouts over seven innings while limiting the Pirates to one run on two hits and a walk.
The Redhawks then had Sam Kolb and Bryan Orosco combine on another solid outing as they won the second game, together recording 11 strikeouts against seven hits and two walks.
Meanwhile, the Pirates (5-7, 2-4) had both Trevin Kimble and Trace Roberts each with three hits — Roberts doubled twice — and they also combined to pitch two-hit shutout in the opener with 11 strikeouts.
The Pirates are scheduled to next play Saturday, April 22, hosting DeSales for a doubleheader expected to start around 11 a.m.
As for the Redhawks, their next outing is also scheduled for Saturday as they host Garfield-Palouse for a twinbill beginning around 11 a.m.
The Pirates look to build off an exciting day in Touchet.
Starting the afternoon with a pitchers duel, the Pirates scored the only run in the fourth inning on back-to-back doubles by Roberts and Brodie Magill.
"This was a great game," Pirates coach Kyler Lovgren said. "I thought our team played at a high level and have been continuing to pick up their level of play as the season progresses."
Back at it for the second game, the Redhawks erased an early 1-0 deficit with a five-run rally in the bottom of the first inning.
The Redhawks held on to the end.
"This was another hard fought game," Lovgren said. "Aside from the first inning where we gave up five runs, the game was another pitching battle.
"Trace Roberts was strong on the mound picking up 10 strikeouts."
