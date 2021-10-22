SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Touchet's high school varsity volleyball team won a thrilling match here Thursday, Oct. 21, edging Sunnyside Christian for a 3-2 victory. Scores per set were 25-20, 9-25, 19-25, 25-15, 15-12.

The Indians upped their record to 5-3 in the 1B Southeast Conference as Rosetta Renwick finished their match with six kills, 12 assists and 13 digs, teammate Saige Smith had 15 digs and four aces, Hannah Dial had nine kills, Deisy Angeles had five, and Tanya Luna made 14 assists.

"I was very pleased with how the girls played tonight," Indians coach Mim Jaggar said. "After dropping the second and third matches, they fought hard to take the final two matches and walk away with the win."

The Indians will next play Tuesday, hosting Yakama Nation Tribal School.

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

