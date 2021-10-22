SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Touchet's high school varsity volleyball team won a thrilling match here Thursday, Oct. 21, edging Sunnyside Christian for a 3-2 victory. Scores per set were 25-20, 9-25, 19-25, 25-15, 15-12.
The Indians upped their record to 5-3 in the 1B Southeast Conference as Rosetta Renwick finished their match with six kills, 12 assists and 13 digs, teammate Saige Smith had 15 digs and four aces, Hannah Dial had nine kills, Deisy Angeles had five, and Tanya Luna made 14 assists.
"I was very pleased with how the girls played tonight," Indians coach Mim Jaggar said. "After dropping the second and third matches, they fought hard to take the final two matches and walk away with the win."
The Indians will next play Tuesday, hosting Yakama Nation Tribal School.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.