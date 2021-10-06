Touchet's high school varsity volleyball team got back on the winning track here Tuesday, Oct. 5, with a 3-1 victory at DeSales. Scores per set were 25-15, 25-16, 16-25, 25-19.
Bouncing back from a loss at Liberty Christan last week, Touchet improved its record to 3-1.
Touchet is back at Thursday, hosting Sunnyside Christian for another 1B Southeast Conference match scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
"We had a tough loss last week and the girls were ready to get back to work and make the necessary adjustments," Indians coach Mim Jaggar said. "They were moving well on defense and attacking the ball."
Rosetta Renwick and Deisy Angeles each had five aces for Touchet, with Saige Smith picking up 18 digs, Renwick dishing five assists, and Hannah Dial smacking seven kills.
Thursday also has DeSales (1-8 overall, 0-4 in the league) at Yakama Nation Tribal School.
The Irish look to regroup after a rough night against Touchet.
"The Irish passing game started slow tonight, allowing to many points off the serve," Irish coach Steve Ruthven said. "Both our offense and defense were playing hard and extending many volleys, but we allowed to many service points."
Tayle Mooney finished the match with 13 assists, 12 digs and nine aces on 18-of-22 serving for the Irish while teammate Maddie Wahl had 10 kills, three aces on 86% serving and four digs.
Ruthven credited freshman libero Helen Hellberg Wilson as "excellent on passing accuracy," and she also made 14 digs while Tori Kimball went 17-of-18 for 94% serving with five aces.
Touchet may have jumped on the Irish, but they refused to roll over in the third set.
"The third set the Irish showed how we are able to play," Ruthven said. "There were no runs on serve allowed. Our serving was excellent, and our offensive execution was strong. But when you fall behind 0-2 to start a match, it takes a bunch of energy to come back and win."
The Irish had backed themselves in a corner, and Touchet prevailed.
"Our team continues to play hard and fight on defense," Ruthven said. "When we come into a match with energy and commitment from the beginning, it will show in the results."
