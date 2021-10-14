TOUCHET — A high school volleyball match in the 1B Southeast Conference here Thursday, Oct. 14, saw Touchet knock off Liberty Christian in straight sets. Scores were 25-17, 25-21, 25-23.
Saige Smith finished the match with six kills and six aces for the Indians (5-2 overall, 4-2 in the league) while teammate Rosetta Renwick served three aces, Deisy Angeles made 14 digs, and Tanya Luna dished eight assists.
"We celebrated the seniors tonight, and it was great to end the evening with a sweep of Liberty Christian," Indians coach Mim Jaggar said. "I am very proud of how the girls played and executed the changes we covered in practice this week."
The Indians next play Tuesday, hosting DeSales, with action scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
