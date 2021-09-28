TOUCHET — Touchet's high school varsity volleyball team edged Prescott here Tuesday, Sept. 28, taking their 1B Southeast Conference match in four sets. The scores were 25-20, 25-13, 23-25, 25-20.

"Prescott is always a tough opponent," Touchet coach Mim Jaggar said. "We made a few more mental errors tonight, but the girls rallied to get the win after dropping the third match."

Saige Smith finished the match with five kills, five aces and 26 digs for Touchet (2-0 overall, 1-0 in the league) while teammates Tanya Luna and Rosetta Renwick each dished eight assists, and Diana Rincon made three blocks.

They next play Thursday in Richland at Liberty Christian following the junior varsity match, with is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

Thursday will also have Prescott hosting DeSales starting at 6 p.m.

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

Load comments