TOUCHET — Touchet's high school varsity volleyball team edged Prescott here Tuesday, Sept. 28, taking their 1B Southeast Conference match in four sets. The scores were 25-20, 25-13, 23-25, 25-20.
"Prescott is always a tough opponent," Touchet coach Mim Jaggar said. "We made a few more mental errors tonight, but the girls rallied to get the win after dropping the third match."
Saige Smith finished the match with five kills, five aces and 26 digs for Touchet (2-0 overall, 1-0 in the league) while teammates Tanya Luna and Rosetta Renwick each dished eight assists, and Diana Rincon made three blocks.
They next play Thursday in Richland at Liberty Christian following the junior varsity match, with is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
Thursday will also have Prescott hosting DeSales starting at 6 p.m.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.