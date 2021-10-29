TOPPENISH, Wash. — Touchet's high school varsity volleyball team wrapped up its regular season schedule on a three-match winning streak here Thursday, Oct. 28, with its 3-0 victory at Yakama Nation Tribal School. Scores per set were 25-8, 25-6, 25-16.
The Indians (8-3 record) placed second in the 1B Southeast Conference, with the postseason tournament bracket still pending.
They look to continue playing strong after their dominating performance here.
Saige Smith finished the match with four kills and a block for the Indians while teammate Tanya Luna served seven aces and dished four assists, and Deisy Angeles made four digs.
The Indians also had Emily Hilbert converting all of her serves with two aces.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.