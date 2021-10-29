TOPPENISH, Wash. — Touchet's high school varsity volleyball team wrapped up its regular season schedule on a three-match winning streak here Thursday, Oct. 28, with its 3-0 victory at Yakama Nation Tribal School. Scores per set were 25-8, 25-6, 25-16.

The Indians (8-3 record) placed second in the 1B Southeast Conference, with the postseason tournament bracket still pending.

They look to continue playing strong after their dominating performance here.

Saige Smith finished the match with four kills and a block for the Indians while teammate Tanya Luna served seven aces and dished four assists, and Deisy Angeles made four digs.

The Indians also had Emily Hilbert converting all of her serves with two aces.

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

Load comments