TOUCHET — St. John-Endicott pummeled Touchet's high school varsity girls basketball team here Tuesday, Dec. 14, dominating the Indians in a 51-24 defeat.
The Indians went to halftime down 26-6, and St. John-Endicott never let up.
Diana Rincon was the top scoring Indian with 13 points while teammates Tanya Luna and Rosetta Renwick each had 4, and Marielle Mendoza had 3.
"Early foul trouble continues to be a problem for our team," Indians coach Marshall Byerly said. "Three starters sat out from the middle of the second quarter until half, and then sat the end of the third quarter."
The Indians look to rebound Friday night when they host Liberty Christian will the opening tip set for 6 p.m.
Byerley sees they've made some progress.
"Tanya Luna had a solid game while switching between shooting guard and point guard," Byerley said. "When we played St. John on Dec. 7 we lost by 50 points. Seeing that gap shrink in just a week is encouraging and shows we are improving.
"We need to cleanup up the turnovers and poor passing on offense, but things are looking up regardless."
