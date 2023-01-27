RICHLAND — Touchet's high school varsity girls basketball team lost its Southeast 1B Conference Grape Division matchup Friday, Jan. 27, at Liberty Christian High as the Redhawks suffered a 36-22 setback.
The Redhawks left with their overall record so far this season at 2-13, their league mark 2-10.
They are back at it Saturday, hosting Sunnyside Christian with the opening tip expected around 4 p.m.
The Redhawks came up short Friday.
Diana Rincon scored a team-high 13 points for the Redhawks, Marielle Mendoza added 7, Cadence Carlisle 2.
But they ran out of steam.
"We got off to a good start, but cold shooting and a lack of defensive intensity hurt us in the end," Redhawks coach Marshall Byerley said. "We have up a lot of offensive rebounds that in the end killed us — bright spots were scoring from Diana Rincon.
"It was a frustrating game from a shooting perspective. We had good looks, and nothing was falling for us."
