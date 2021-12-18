OAKESDALE, Wash. — Touchet's high school varsity girls basketball team lost both its game this weekend.
On Friday, Dec. 17, Liberty Christian handed the Indians a 41-32 loss at home.
Dianna Rincon scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Indians while teammate Tanya Luna had 5, Emily Hilbert 3, Iris Ortiz 2, and Rosetta Renwick had 1 point and 9 rebounds.
The Indians only trailed 16-14 at intermission, but Liberty Christian held them off in the second half.
"We played tough defense throughout the game," Indians coach Marshall Byerley said. "They struggled getting any clean shots while we stayed out of any serious foul trouble.
"We were able to hold Liberty Christian to very few second-chance opportunities due to strong rebounding by Rincon and Renwick.
"This is the best game by far we have played as a team. It’s awesome getting to watch these girls improve game by game.
"Our next step is learning how to play when the game is close in the fourth quarter. I couldn’t be more proud of the effort and heart my girls showed. I hope we can continue this through the season."
Back in action Saturday at Oakesdale, the Indians were routed 50-14.
Marielle Mendoza led the Indians with 10 points, Renwick had 2, Luna 2.
"From the jump our girls lacked energy and enthusiasm," Byerley said. "The heart they had showed the previous night in a tough loss wasn’t there.
"Oakesdale’s guard play overwhelmed us on defense, and we couldn’t ever get into a rhythm. It was a rough game to go into winter break on, but hopefully we learn from it and move past it."
The Indians will next play Jan. 7 at Sunnyside Christian.
