TOUCHET — The hosts dropped a 66-0 decision to Liberty Christian in their season- and Southeast 1B League-opening football game of the season on Friday, Sept. 9.
"We played well but they just executed better," Touchet coach John Brown said. "We are pretty young with only one senior and a couple eighth graders.
"We only had 11 eligible for the game and with it being our first game, and everyone playing both ways most of the game, we had some pretty exhausted players," Brown said, "but they still played tough all the way through the fourth quarter against one of the best teams in the state."
Senior Deegan Dodd led the defense with nine tackles, three for loss, Brown said. Haden Kincaid led the offense with nine carries for 51 yards, Brown said.
Touchet's next game is Friday at Garfield-Palouse.
