COLFAX — Touchet High School completed its second year of high cross country Saturday, Oct. 30, in the District 9 1B/2B regional championships. None of Touchet athletes qualified for the state meet, but they finished the season strong, according to coach James Renwick.
Eighth-grader Kyler Pumphrey had the Indians' best mark — 20 minutes, 4.24 seconds. Junior Grayson Zessin finished in 21:20.79 while sophomores Austin Renwick and Jose Rincon completed the race in 22:01.91 and 24:20.88, respectively.
"With only four athletes completing the season they persevered and put up some of their best times of the season," coach Renwick said. "I am super proud of these boys and the work that they put in. I have enjoyed watching them improve every week and I am excited for the future of cross country at Touchet High School."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.