COLTON, Wash. — Touchet's high school varsity boys basketball team opened its season here Saturday, Dec. 4, with a 49-35 victory over Colton.
Alexis Gonzalez led the Indians with 12 points while teammate Grayson Zessin had 9, Hayden Kincaid had 8, Thad Krumbach 7, Deigo Zamora 6, Brayan Orozco 3, Jose Rincon 2, Dallin Huntley 2, and Owen Godinez 1.
They went to the fourth quarter clinging to a 33-30 lead before pulling away in the closing minutes.
"First game, on the road in a hostile environment, I was proud of the way we played," Indians coach Scott Pumphrey said.
The Indians look to build off the hard-fought win as they must hit the road again Tuesday with their next game at St. John.
