RICHLAND — Touchet's high school varsity boys basketball team lost its Southeast 1B Conference Grape Division matchup Friday, Jan. 27, at Liberty Christian High as the Redhawks were defeated in a 65-39 decision.
The Redhawks left with their overall record so far this season at 7-7, their league mark 3-5.
They are back at it Saturday, hosting Sunnyside Christian with the opening tip expected around 5:30 p.m.
Little seemed to work for the Redhawks in their Friday setback.
"Tonight was just one of those nights where we really didn’t necessarily do anything wrong, but it just seemed like nothing went right," Redhawks coach Scott Pumphrey said. "I thought we played well and were in the right spots all night, it just didn’t work for us tonight.
"We missed some basic, easy shots which had us playing from behind most of the game."
Alexis Gonzales finished with a team-high 9 points for the Redhawks while Thad Krumbah added 7.
"No fault of any one player — just a tough night start to finish," Pumphrey said. "We just put this game behind us when we walked out the doors tonight and have to prepare for the next game."
