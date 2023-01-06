SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Touchet's high school varsity boys basketball team lost its Southeast 1B Conference Grape Division matchup Friday, Jan. 6, at Sunnyside Christian, as the Redhawks were defeated in a 77-42 rout.
The Redhawks left with their overall record so far this season at 5-2, their mark in the league at 2-2 after falling to a powerhouse Sunnyside Christian program that last year placed third at state.
"Score doesn’t look like it," Redhawks coach Scott Pumphrey said, "but, in a basketball sense, we got better as a team tonight."
The Redhawks are back at it Saturday, hosting St. John-Endicott with the opening tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
They look to get back on track after their five-game winning ended Friday.
Owen Godinez led the Redhawks with 9 points while teammate Grayson Zessin added 7 points, Thad Krumbah and Hayden Kincaid each tallied 6.
The Redhawks also had Alexis Gonzales scoring 7 points, though an ankle injury in the third quarter forced Pumphrey to sideline him the rest of the night in a precautionary decision.
"Tough night to be a Redhawk, even though we executed our game plan," Pumphrey said. "Sunnyside Christian has a quality program. Every player they put on the court could play, and they could exploit certain weaknesses that we had.
"(I'm) real proud of how we made adjustment’s during the game to fix those weaknesses."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.