Touchet's high school varsity boys basketball team lost both its games in Southeast 1B Conference action over the weekend, and the Indians came away with their overall record at 1-11.
The Indians are scheduled to next play the night of Monday, Jan. 31, at DeSales Catholic High with the opening tip around 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, Jan. 28, in Richland, the Indians fell at Liberty Christian in an 84-40 loss.
"We came out firing and led most of the first quarter," Indians coach Scott Pumphrey said.
"Owen Godinez and Brayan Orozco both hit some outside shots. Alexis Gonzales also had 6 pts in the quarter, but a couple team turnovers right at the end of the quarter turned into easy baskets for Liberty Christian.
"Part of the game plan was to get them into foul trouble which we did, but 12-of-24 free throw line didn’t allow us early on to stay within reach."
Back at it Saturday at home, the Indians fell to Sunnyside Christian in a 74-37 loss.
"Rematch of earlier in the week," Pumphrey said. "Got down early in first half but was proud of how we clawed back into the game. Pulled to within three a couple times in the second quarter but just didn’t finish the quarter, allowing them go on a little run and extend the lead to 11 at halftime.
"We were worried Sunnyside Christian would come out from halftime highly focused and that is exactly what happened, outscoring us 16-2 to open a large lead that we couldn’t recover from.
"Hayden Kincaid had a season high 14 points. It was great to see his hard work finally pay off in points and rebounds.
"Alexis Gonzales had another solid night with 9 points."
