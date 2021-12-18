OAKESDALE, Wash. — Touchet's high school varsity boys basketball team lost both its game this weekend, and the Indians saw their record so far this season fall to 1-5.
On Friday, Dec. 17, the Indians fell to Liberty Christian, 73-22.
Back at Saturday in Oakesdale, the Indians suffered a 66-27 loss.
Owen Godinez scored 9 points for the Indians while teammate Hayden Kincaid had 6, Thad Krumbach 5, Grayson Zessin 2, Jose Rincon 2, Dallon Huntley 2.
"Just to many mistakes that became turnovers which led to easy baskets for Oaksdale," Indians coach Scott Pumphrey said. "Tonight we were our own worst enemy.
"Owen Godinez had a good night shooting the ball for us."
The Indians will next play Jan. 7 at Sunnyside Christian.
"Looking forward to the holiday break. Getting some players back and some extra time to work on fundamental basketball."
