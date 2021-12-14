TOUCHET — St. John-Endicott routed Touchet's high school varsity boys basketball team here Tuesday, Dec. 14, handing the Indians their third straight loss with a 69-37 defeat.
Hayden Kincaid was the top scoring Indian (1-3 record) with 11 points while teammates Jose Rincon and Thad Krumbach each had 7, and Dallon Huntley had 6 as Diego Zamora and Grayson Zessin each had 3.
"Hayden Kincaid was a force around the basket and did some great things for us tonight," Indians coach Scott Pumphrey said.
The Indians look to bounce back Friday night when they host Liberty Christian with action scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
Despite the recent string of setbacks since starting this season Dec. 4 with a hard-fought win at Colton, Pumphrey feels his team is making progress.
"We keep getting better every game, and I am real proud of how we kept working the entire game," he said. "We had a good game plan going in, and felt like we did a good job of executing that plan."
Pumphrey saw improvements over their previous clash with St. John-Endicott, a 60-31 loss last Tuesday.
"Problem is playing a complete quarter of basketball without any mental lapses, but this game was so much better than when we played them last week," he said. "As long as we keep working hard and getting better like we did tonight there are some great days ahead of this team.
"Really proud of them."
