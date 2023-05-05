ENDICOTT, Wash. — Touchet's high school varsity baseball team won both games Thursday, May 4, against the St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse cooperative in their Southeast 1B Conference doubleheader as the Redhawks tallied 5-0 and then 12-1 victories.
The Redhawks upped their overall record so far this season to 11-5 while their league mark at 8-6 ranks them fourth along with Pomeroy among with eight teams.
"We now play Pomeroy in a fourth-place tiebreaker on Monday at DeSales' field," Touchet athletic director John Brown said. "The winner advances to a district tournament play-in game (Tuesday in Ritzville, Washington, against Welllpinit High starting around 4 p.m.)."
First, the Redhawks are scheduled to play a non-league matchup Saturday, May 6, hosting McLoughlin High with the first pitch expected around 11 a.m.
This season then continues at least one more game for the Redhawks with their playoff Monday in Walla Walla against Pomeroy at DeSales Catholic School starting around 4 p.m.
The Redhawks will be coming off a pair of big wins Thursday at Endicott High.
Sam Kolb finished the day with four hits and two runs batted in for the Redhawks while teammate Kyler Pumphrey had three hits and four RBI, Owen Godinez added three hits and two RBI.
The Redhawks took the first game behind a no-hit pitching performance by Chester Bergevin, who chalked up eight strikeouts over five innings while issuing only one base on balls.
Back at it for the second game, the Redhawks jumped ahead with four runs in the second inning and never looked back.
