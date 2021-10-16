RICHLAND — Deegan Dodd racked up 110 rushing yards and a touchdown, but that was one of the only highlights for Touchet here on Friday, Oct. 15, in an 84-14 Southeast 1B-8 League football loss to Liberty Christian.
The Indians, still low on numbers, started two eighth graders and four freshmen in the game.
Touchet's Alexis Gonzalez had a 75-yard kickoff return for the Indians' first score.
Brown estimated that Gonzalez scores on 50% of the returns he catches.
"He's a junior, so we're excited to see what he can do," Brown said.
In the fourth quarter, Dodd put the Indians on his back, taking five straight runs, en route to his touchdown.
Touchet quarterback Owen Godinez then threw to Gonzalez for the 2-point conversion for the Indians' 14 points.
Godinez also stepped in on defense for Touchet at linebacker with the low Indian numbers, and grabbed an interception.
"Right now we're still working on learning the ropes," Brown said of the young squad. "A lot of them had never played football before with COVID and other things."
Touchet hosts St. John-Endicott, which the Indians defeated 32-6 in the season-opener, on Friday, and are getting some players back.
"We started off with the top end of the league," Brown said. "We hope to string some things together and do well these last three weeks."
