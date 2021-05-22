TOUCHET — Touchet's high school boys basketball team came up short against Yakama Tribal on Friday, May 21, by a 67-30 count.
Alexis Gonzales led the Indians with 11 points and Omar Martinez added nine for the Indians. Gonzales and Martinez delivered three assists apiece.
Kaden Kincaid contributed seven rebounds for Touchet.
"Yakama is a very good team," Touchet coach Tim McKeown said. "Yet again, we didn’t match up well against a bigger team and a very athletic team. My team didn’t back down. They played hard and they keep learning.
"I saw some good things from the game," McKeown said. "If I didn’t, I would be worried. Still young and a lot to learn. We’re getting there. I’m proud of these boys."