TOUCHET — Touchet's volleyball team improved to 6-3 in Southeast 1B League play with a 25-18, 25-14, 25-9 victory over Yakama Nation Tribal here on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The Indians are now 7-3 overall.
"We were 90% at the service line tonight with 20 team aces," Touchet coach Mim Jaggar said. "We will face Yakama Nation again on Thursday to finish our regular season."
Deisy Angeles led the Indians with six aces, Saige Smith had four digs, and Hannah Dial and Rosetta Renwick recorded five kills apiece.
Touchet tips off at Yakama Nation at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
